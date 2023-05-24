Remembering Vanessa Martinez: loved ones gather at gas station vigil to honor road rage victim

Martinez was gunned down Sunday in an apparent road rage incident. The 26-year-old was a mother of two, family members said.

SAN ANTONIO — Many gathered at a northwest gas station late Tuesday night for a tearful vigil.

Vanessa Martinez was gunned down over the weekend in an apparent road rage incident. It happened at Murphy USA off Loop 410 near Military Drive.

According to investigators, Vanessa and another driver followed each other to the gas station. The police sergeant on scene said Martinez pulled up to the gas pump where she was confronted by the suspect. An altercation between the two women took place. That's when the suspect shot Martinez in the chest, the sergeant said.

“We are going through a lot of pain,” said Adam Martinez, Vanessa's father. “She was so happy, so full of life. I have never seen her so happy. That day, on Sunday, she came home and ate. We were laughing and having a great time. She said, ‘Dad I have to go.’ I said, ‘Mija don’t go.’ That was the last time [I spoke with her].”

The 26-year-old was a mother of two young boys, according to loved ones.

"My 5-year-old grandson asked yesterday, 'Does that mean when I die and go to heaven that's when I will see mommy again?'" cried Mary Alice Martinez, Vanessa's mother. "This past Saturday - we had never done this before - she said, 'Mom can we go to church?' So, she and I went and when we were leaving, she bathed herself in holy water."

The family is still in shock as they try to process the unimaginable loss. Adam and Mary Alice now plan to raise their grandsons.

Family members are asking for prayers and are accepting donations through Cash App. All proceeds raised will help cover funeral expenses and go towards child care. You can send donations to $vsonsfund.

"Road rage happens every day, on every side of town," said Adam. "No one cares until it's too late. That young lady took my daughter. She was my baby girl and I will miss her forever. We have a long road ahead of us."