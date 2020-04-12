Remembering Dallas Garza: Family, friends carry soldier's light

The news of Dallas Gerald Garza's death came as an emotional obliteration. Still in mourning, his loved ones focused on the light of his legacy.

SAN ANTONIO — Veronica Garza can no longer talk with Dallas Gerald Garza. But she has found the strength to talk about him.

"I miss my daily conversations with him, even though it was through Snapchat or Instagram or Facebook," said Garza, an assistant principal at Washington Irvin Dual Language Academy. "I will miss those conversations."

Dallas Garza, 34, was killed in an Egyptian helicopter crash in mid-November, an incident that remains under investigation. The chief warrant officer was one of five Americans who lost their lives.

Veronica Garza remembered speaking with him days before the incident. Time zone differences challenged their communication, but never stopped it.

"He was like snorkeling underwater, and so he was sending me video of him in the water," she said. "And I was like, 'I'm so jealous of you.'"

But the self-described overbearing tia and her family couldn't believe tragedy could befall such a good man. They described the father of three as someone who had a zeal for life and family.

Uncle David Ramirez recalled the day Dallas Garza flew a helicopter over his home. He holds the cell phone video dear.

"Best memory I had of him," Ramirez said.

Dallas Garza's devotion to Superman T-shirts and love for novelty clothing is another light he brought into the lives of others.

"He looked great in it," Veronica Garza said. "Even though it was a flamingo hat or, you know, Fourth of July gear or his Christmas stuff."

Friend and fellow soldier Lucas Gomez chuckled at the memory of Garza's gear.

"That's was definitely him. His Hawaiian shirts and just whatever was out of the ordinary," Gomez said. "That was Dallas."

Gomez lives in Savannah, Georgia. He describes Garza as a friend and mentor. Garza was a pilot in command when Gomez joined his unit.

"You can narrow down what a warrant officer is—just say Dallas Garza," Gomez said. "The best pilot I've ever flown with."

Dallas Garza's family laid him to rest on Wednesday. For them, his legacy remains alive as they reflect on his accomplishments, accolades, contributions as a soldier and citizen, and his impact on their family.