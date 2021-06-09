Recognize these people? KENS 5 finds what could be their drone while filming segment

While filming this week's Texas Outdoors, Barry Davis stumbled across a lost item. And we need your help to find the owner.

SAN ANTONIO — In our weekly KENS 5 segment “Texas Outdoors" with Barry Davis, an Eyewitness News Original, he takes us on all kinds of adventures across southern parts of the Lone Star State.

Anything from hiking state parks, to hunting, fishing, driving race cars or anything in between, Barry takes you to places many may not even know exist.

Barry swam across a mystery while scuba diving in Canyon Lake (spoiler alert for the next Texas Outdoors). If you’ve been on the water, you know sometimes you lose things. If you’re lucky, you dive down and get them back. But most times, they’re lost forever. Or, are they?

While diving, Barry found a drone at the bottom of the lake. When he returned to the surface, there was micro SD card in the drone. But, what are the chances anything could have survived after being under water, for, who knows how long?

Once he returned to his desk at KENS 5, he dried off the card, put it in a card reader and bam; the card had photos.

It's possible the young man pictured here is the owner:

So, we need your help identifying him. KENS 5 would like to return the drone and the SD card. You can email bdavis@kens5.com and news@kens5.com if you know the owner. Or maybe, you are the owner reading this story!

And of course, don't miss Texas Outdoors and our other Eyewitness News Originals. You can find them here.