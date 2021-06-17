Judson ISD recovering from ransomware attack, alert to district staff reveals

An alert issued to district staff stated all network, computer applications, servers, communication and e-mail systems were affected.

SAN ANTONIO — An alert issued to Judson ISD staff Thursday stated all network, computer applications, servers, communication and e-mail systems were affected by a ransomware attack hitting the district. Officials said they didn't know when the system will be fully restored.

KENS 5 obtained the alert that was distributed, which states, in full:

“Judson ISD technology systems were hit with Ransomware last night. All network, computer applications, servers, communication, and email systems were affected. We do not have an estimated time for recovery. Until a full estimation is complete, the district will be unable to connect to any data or technology system.

"Please do not attempt to connect to any district system to prevent further damage. An update will be provided as soon as additional information is available.”

According to the FBI, schools are the most popular target for hackers. Cyber attacks and ransomware on schools nationwide hit record highs in 2020. A former FBI agent and cybersecurity expert who helps U.S. businesses secure their systems explained how easy it is for criminals to attack systems.

“A lot of times it's just taking advantage of the vulnerabilities that are out there. They will have tools that scan across the entire internet and start looking at security vulnerabilities in the ways that they can take advantage of those and install the ransomware,” explained Jonathan Trimble, founder of Bawn.

Judson ISD did not say in the note how much hackers want from them.



“When I was with the FBI, we discouraged organizations from paying a ransom. We felt that it encouraged that type of criminal activity and rewarded that,” Trimble added.

KENS 5 reached out to Judson ISD for a comment on this story, but we have not heard back. The district also didn't address the ransomware attack on its social media pages.

Instead, officials posted on Facebook and Twitter that the district's technology systems were unavailable and the summer school Credit Recovery program which uses Edgenuity for high school students was cancelled.