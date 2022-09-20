Questions remain as convicted killer is expected to be transferred to adult prison

Mom: One man has been convicted but believes others were involved.

SAN ANTONIO — Two years after his death, the cemetery plot where 17-year-old Sebastian Carpio was laid to rest is still meticulously maintained.

His mother, Ana Maria Carpio, said she finds comfort keeping the spot immaculate.

A large poster of the handsome young man usually stands watch over the lush green grass.

But just days before Sebastian would have turned 20, his mother is still aching for justice.

Just last week, Edgar de la Cruz was in juvenile court for a transfer procedure, where a judge ruled that he must serve the remainder of his conviction for manslaughter and aggravated robbery in the adult prison system.

But Carpio said she is disappointed by what she calls broken promises made by the District Attorney's office.

Carpio says the killer was offered a deal that included providing information about others who participated in the killing or its aftermath.

"He got a plea deal, to be truthful and say what happened with the rest of the individuals that were involved, that assisted him," Carpio said.

Carpio claims the deal allowed De la Cruz to be tried as a juvenile and so far, allowed others to go unpunished.

"They have not yet been charged. This is the first time to speak about this and I am frustrated. I have patiently waited for more than almost two years, for these other individuals to be held accountable," Carpio said.

Carpio said she has been told her son's body remained in the back yard of the home for hours, leading her to believe others either witnessed or helped with the disposal of Sebastian's remains.

"The DA's office indicated that after he was sentenced, it was go really quickly to establish cases against these other individuals and that has not happened," Carpio said, adding those who knew what happened and did not intervene should face consequences.

"They are as much at fault as he is. Why are they not being held accountable?" Carpio said.

Addressing the DA directly, Carpio said "Mr. Joe Gonzales, I feel you and the justice system failed my Sebastian and myself and my family. My Sebastian's case is not just another number and this should not be another number."

Gonzales would only say "Unfortunately, we are prohibited from discussing any pending investigation so I cannot at this time disclose any information about that. Unfortunately there's not much I can tell you about that."

Carpio says Sunday, on what would have been her son's 20th birthday, she'll be doing what she does every day, visiting with Sebastian at the cemetery, steadfastly praying for justice.

"I know that something good is going to come out of this. What, I don't know, but I just know that every single day I ask God and I ask Sebastian to provide the strength so that I can keep going and advocating for him, so that maybe this will help other families," Carpio said.

