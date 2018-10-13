On Saturday, San Antonians came together to support injured first responders with the third "Que for the Blue."

In two years, the organization says it has raised $85,000 for police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel in Bexar County and surrounding areas who are hurt while on the job.

"Police department, fire department, EMS, volunteer fire department," said spokesperson Sean Hay. "If they put on a badge, put it on the line, get hurt, that’s a qualifying event for us."

Hay says that Que for the Blue started in 2016 after Detective Benjamin Marconi was shot and killed in the line of duty. He wanted to do something to support first responders and learned that there were few resources in place for officers who were injured and their families.

Often, first responders hurt on the job find themselves receiving only a portion of their regular income and can't make it to the secondary jobs many of them take on.

"Everything stops," Hay said. "And what doesn't stop is the bills."

After several barbecues, the group decided to add a concert. Their efforts will be ongoing.

Anyone who can't make it to an event, which goes from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., but wants to donate can do so at their official website here.

