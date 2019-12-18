COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A pet store located in the Post Oak Mall in College Station has officially closed its doors. The store was at the center of viral social media posts after former customers claimed it was housing animals in unsanitary and unsafe conditions. One former customer, Riley Peterson, told KAGS News she felt the store was responsible for the death of her puppy, and a Brazos County Judge agreed.

"It was some way to get some kind of justice and show other people that it is possible to do something," Peterson said. In a story we first brought you in June of 2019, Peterson and her boyfriend, Wesley Goldwater, bought a puppy they named Kona from the Puppy Station in April of 2019.

“We pretty much just flooded her with love right at the beginning,” Wesley told us in June. "She was just so sweet. She was the sweetest thing in the world.” By May, the couple had to put Kona down after she became so sick, she couldn't walk. Later, their vet told them Kona had intestinal parasites and distemper.

When Peterson shared her story to her social media pages, she was flooded with stories from other customers of the Puppy Station and was even given video by a person who claimed to be a former employee, who took video of the conditions inside the store. Those videos have been viewed more than 40,000 times.

Then came a Facebook group called 'Shut Down Puppy Station Now' and it was through that group that Peterson met people who talked with her about filing a lawsuit against the business.

“I sent demand letters. Waited for the trial," Peterson said. "We did a lot of research on laws and on all my receipts and all the stuff that we’ve done over the course of eight months." Peterson said they did it all without a lawyer, something she is proud she was able to do on her own, with the help of people from her Facebook group.

The lawsuit judgement came in November of this year, but Peterson said it wasn't about the money. "It was about getting justice for Kona," she said. Puppy Station has been closed as of December 14 and former employees posted on Peterson's Facebook group the owner told them it would not be reopening. It is unknown at this time if Peterson's lawsuit has any connection to the closing of the store.

We reached out to the owner of Puppy Station. Calls to the business are unanswered and we were unable to leave a message as the mailbox was full. We have left a message for him through other means and are waiting to hear back. The company's Facebook page no longer exists.

Puppy Station in College Station has shut down its social media pages and closed its doors.

When word broke of the store's closing, Twitter appeared to rejoice.

