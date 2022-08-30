Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35

Under the proposed pilot program, two buses would travel from Via's Randolph Park and Ride to downtown Austin with stops in New Braunfels and San Marcos for $10/day.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35, one of the state's most congested highways, is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bi-directional bus route using I-35. Diane Rath, Executive Director of Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG), believes this is a temporary solution to support a mobile workforce and exploding economies in two of the fastest growing cities in the state.

"Trains would be the long-term option, but that takes many many years and billions of dollars," Rath said. "(We're) trying to have a short-term solution both for the congestion and air quality."

To avoid even more congestion through this program, Rath said she is hopeful the legislature would consider indicating the shoulder on I-35 could be used for emergencies and public transportation, if HOV or other dedicated lanes are not available.

During the pilot program, Rath estimates riders would pay $10 for a day pass to use the service. That fee could go up after the two years. Two buses would have 12 scheduled stops and run from Monday through Friday from 6:45 A.M. until 9:45 P.M.

The route starting at Via's Randolph Park and Ride station and ending at the Austin Convention Center would have stops in New Braunfels and San Marcos.

During Rath's presentation to council members at this week's Transportation and Mobility committee meeting, council members expressed concern over accessibility of the Randolph station, which sits closer to the city's northeast side.

"Relying on Randolph would exclude the southern sector, southeast side, and west side of San Antonio," said District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, who later asked if Via's Madla Transit Center on the south side, was considered.

Rath said the Randolph location was chosen to keep the buses run time as short as possible, though did say they are open to changes.

"I worry about the folks on south and west sides of town, but I’d like to see a plan to extend to those sides of town," said District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havdra.

Also addressing San Antonio's Transportation and Mobility Committee, was former city mayor Henry Cisneros.

Cisneros said connecting the two cities was a critical to San Antonio's growth.

"We've been talking about a rail forever...those are likely not going to happen," he said. "We’re really being irresponsible if we don’t figure out how to relieve the congestion before these two metros."