SAN ANTONIO — The crowd chanted: “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! And if we don’t get it, Shut it down! How will we get it? By any means necessary!”

Flags waved, signs were held high, and frustrated family and friends threw their hands up, but not out of giving up.

They protested – chanting “Hands up! Don’t shoot!” – a Bexar County Grand Jury’s Thursday decision not to indict San Antonio Police Officer Steve Casanova, a decision that was the catalyst for Friday night's demonstration led by the family of 18-year-old Charles “Chop” Roundtree. He was fatally shot in October of 2018 by Casanova.

His family’s message on Thursday was simple: “We want justice!”

Over 30 people filled the lot in front of SAPD Headquarters, echoing chants and outraged by the court’s decision.

“It’s sad that he did not get indicted. He committed a crime. He murdered someone. He’s a murderer,” said Patricia Slack, Roundtree’s biological mother. “We’re going to keep fighting, we’re all going to keep fighting. We’re going to get our justice. My son is going to get his justice.”

Charles's aunt and adoptive mother, Bernice Roundtree, said of Casanova: “He’s a murderer just like anyone else. I mean, he shouldn’t be able to get away with it just because he has on a badge.”

The crowd called for Casanova to be fired and indicted for murder, saying he’s not worthy to wear a police badge.

“If you’re out here killing kids, you don’t deserve a badge!” Slack said.