SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez says he understands the desire to give to people who are panhandling. He feels the drive himself, and empathizes with others who do, too.

"They were brought up right by their mama. They were told by their pastor, 'Help someone in need,'" Pelaez said.

But Pelaez said, often, that hard-earned money isn't being used for long-term help, and he believes there's a better way to give aid.

"Stop rolling your window down, there’s a better way," Pelaez said. "The better way is to redirect our generosity to Haven for Hope, Salvation army, SAMMinistries. But we need to retrain our muscle memory."

To do that, Pelaez says signs will be installed discouraging panhandling, and instead encouraging people to give to reputable charities. They'll add a function within the 311 app that lets people report panhandling. But the goal isn't to criminalize people who are doing it; rather, personnel will be dispatched to offer resources.

"To come and talk to these folks and present them with options, check in on them, possibly take them wherever they need to be," Pelaez said.

Eventually, there will be options within the app to donate to relevant charities on the spot, so people can fulfill that immediate desire to help others.

Pelaez said this doesn't replace the need to address longstanding issues like mental health, domestic violence or substance abuse that contribute to homelessness.

"We all need to work to solve those problems," Pelaez said.

He just hopes this is part of the equation.