Thousands attend pro-choice rally in San Antonio in support of abortion rights

SAN ANTONIO — An abortion rights rally took place Saturday morning in San Antonio as part of several events nationwide in support of abortion access and reproductive freedom.

Planned Parenthood South Texas and other organizations gathered at the Bans off our Bodies rally which took place at 10 a.m. at the Main Plaza; reproductive health, justice and other organizations joined together to share their stories and speak out following the leaked Supreme Court draft.

Board President of the Lilith Fund, Amanda Reyna said the event was also aimed at destigmatizing conversations surrounding reproductive health.

"Growing up in South Texas, a very catholic community, we don't talk about our bodies, we don't talk about reproduction, we don't talk about abortion and so that creates it's own trauma," said Reyna.

Reyna was one of several parents who brought their children to the rally, saying they are also fighting for their future rights.

"I’m also trying to teach my children consent and that they have the right to choose what they do with their bodies and no one has control over that," Reyna added.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff were also in attendance expressing their support for the right to abortion access.

"The time to fight for your rights and healthcare access is now," said Mayor Nirenberg. "You cannot back down, we cannot back down, we will continue to support access to healthcare and abortion rights for everyone who needs it."

Judge Wolff said he has supported a woman's right to have an abortion since the 1973 Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade.

"It’s a very volatile situation putting lives very much in danger saying a woman can't have an abortion," Judge Wolff said.

Abortion rights supporter Anika McGarity and her friends showed up to voice their support for everyone's right to choose.

McGarity said people should support other people's decisions even if it does not align with their beliefs.

Her friend Micah McDew expressed "more men need to fight for women's rights," and does not agree with men making decisions about women's healthcare.

