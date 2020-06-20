Pride, Plants and Cookies

Cookie and plant sales support LGBTQ youth Homeless shelter.

SAN ANTONIO — “We have our PRIDE OG, which is our chocolate chip,” That Cookie Tho Owner Harley Amaro said on Saturday, gesturing to the large rainbow-colored pucks of dough sitting on the table in front of her outside the Friendly Spot Icehouse.

There is a lot of Pride in these cookies, which were being sold on Saturday as a way to support the community's LGBTQ youth community.

That Cookie Tho, a San Antonio bakery that gets creative with its delicous treats, is taking part in an effort in to raise $5,000 for the fifth anniversary of Thrive, the only LGBTQ-specific youth homeless shelter in San Antonio.

But this story goes beyond cookies. It stems from an idea planted by David Nungaray, an elementary school principle and owner of David’s Plantas. He had a table set up right next to Amaro’s, where people could pick up plant orders.

“The mission of Thrive stands out to us because they support LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness” Nungaray said, explaining that his own experience helped him appreciate how important support can be.

“About 10 years ago is when I came out to my parents,” he said. “In many ways I consider myself very lucky that I have the love and support of my parents and my family. But I know that’s not true for everybody.”

Nungaray grew his hobby of collecting and tending house plants into a full-fledged business, selling his creations on Facebook and Instagram.

“Since Monday we’ve been selling plants and folks can do a roundup to every single plant that they buy. 100% of the roundup goes directly to Thrive.”

Monday was the official launch of the business. One of the first things Nungaray said he wanted to do was give back to the community.

“If I could combine plants with a really good cause. I think it just really fit.” he said.

Thrive Assistant Director Greg Casillas said that fundraising efforts like these are instrumental in their mission.

“We couldn’t do our work if it weren’t for these grassroots efforts of support and donations and, really, making this a conversation and normalizing the conversation of youth homelessness,” he said.