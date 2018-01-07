The Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival happened on Saturday at Crockett Park.

It’s a way to celebrate the local LGBTQ community and offer support.

“It gets bigger and bigger every year,” one attendee said. “This year the line was huge.”

“It was one block, now it’s 10 blocks, and the park. That is so big,” another attendee said.

People that attended the festival talked about how much it’s grown, their personal experiences coming out to their friends and family, and what the celebration means to them and the community.

KENS 5 photojournalist JesseRey Huerta was there and captured some of the sights and sounds.

