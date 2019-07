SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say a 23-year-old Universal City woman missing for nearly a week after she didn't make it home from work "has been found safely and is being reunited with family."

Samantha Dawn Long, authorities say, initially didn't make it home after work on the evening of July 6, prompting a search and subsequent missing person alert by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Courtesy / BCSO