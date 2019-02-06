HOUSTON — “Maleah, prayers and teddy bears."

That was the focus and message at a vigil in southwest Houston for Maleah Davis on Saturday evening.

Organizers believe we’re one step closer to finally closing a painful chapter in the city’s history after child remains were found in Arkansas on Friday.

A memorial of teddy bears, balloons and handwritten notes grows outside of the apartment where Maleah was last seen alive over a month ago.

Parents Against Predators helped organize the event.

They wish it brings some peace and close to Maleah’s spirit.

This group just wants to bring the four year old home for good.

“Today is all about Maleah," community activist Capo said. "We’re not talking about nobody else and we’re not speaking on anything else but Maleah.”

In the crowd was Herbert Barbee who rolled up to the vigil on his Harley Davidson.

He’s been following Maleah’s story but never realized how close they lived to each other.

“Had to come down here and pay my respects,” Barbee said.

“When I saw the post the first thing I looked up was teddy bears. I don’t go buy teddy bears."

Barbee found one at a local book store.

“So I grabbed this one and I figured it was a nice teddy bear,” Barbee said. “I strapped it to my bike and rolled on out here.”

Barbee, like so many others, wants to know what happened to this little girl.

“Nobody has a reason behind this and to me there is no reason behind this," he said. "This child should be here playing with the rest of these kids running around.”

They’re questions the community demands are answered sooner than later.

“This situation with Maleah is eating me up. It’s eating me up," Sonia Parker with Parents Against Predators said. "I’ve dealt with so many cases but this case here it has me where I’m about to breakdown.”

It’s a feeling shared by so many.

Barbee just hopes his teddy bear brings some sort of comfort to those who knew Maleah and to those who never got a chance to meet her.

