SAN ANTONIO — A vigil is being held to honor the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso.

The vigil will be held between 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday in front of the San Fernando Cathedral downtown.

"Enough is enough. Let's send a message to those poisoning our society with hatred by uniting in love and demanding real, substantive change," the Facebook post says.

If you have questions regarding the vigil, you can contact (210) 900-4269.

