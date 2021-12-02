CPS Energy prepares for potential power outages as temperatures plummet

There are some things homeowners can do to prepare as well if the electricity goes out.

SAN ANTONIO — South Texas is bracing for its coldest weather of the year as the region gets wrapped up in the grip of an arctic blast.

With precipitation in the forecast, CPS Energy says there's a chance for icy roads and even potential snow accumulation in the San Antonio metro.

“The situation with ice is it weighs down our power lines, (and) it also weighs down on trees," said John Moreno, spokesperson for CPS Energy. "So, if those branches come in contact with power lines, electricity is always looking for the quickest path to the ground."

Moreno says that could cause widespread outages. CPS Energy has more than 100 service workers on standby for any problems that may arise in the coming days as mercury plummets ever further.

“We’re ensuring that our trucks are loaded, the materials are on hand, the warehouse has what they need, and it’s all be delivered to the appropriate service centers,” Moreno said.

Moreno says his team can make it to just about anywhere in the city if and when they’re needed.

So, what can you do ahead of time in case your area sees some type of power outage?

“If they plan on going out to the store, you definitely want to make sure you refresh the batteries in your flashlights to make sure your able to see if you have a power outage. You want to definitely make sure you’re getting things to keep air from getting in the door. Seal around the window the windows to help them stay warm should they be home during a power outage without heat,” Moreno said.

He says weather could delay service times, but make no mistake: If there’s an outage, his crews will be on the way to fix the issue.

"Please know we are working our hardest – safely and quickly – to get your power restored," Moreno said.

