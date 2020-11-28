BCSO searching for porch pirate who ran off with package in far west Bexar County

If you have information, contact authorities.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying a "porch pirate" who ran off with a delivery.

On Oct. 30, at around 5:15 p.m., a woman was captured on surveillance video taking a package from a home in the 7200 Block of Cortland Oak in far west Bexar County. In the video, the woman is wearing sunglasses and bright red pants.

Police believe the woman is in her 30s. She was seen fleeing the home in a white four-door sedan.

BCSO said that, during the holidays, people are eager to steal your stuff. If you're ordering online, police suggest you make a plan for its secure delivery.

They said you may want to consider sending it to your workplace. You can also tell a neighbor to let you know when it arrives at your home. Some delivery services allow you to send your packages to an alternate pickup location. In any situation, you want to avoid leaving packages outside your home unattended.