SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a 75-year-old woman officers say was last seen Wednesday just north of downtown.

Amelita Gaztambide-Taylor – a white woman who stands 5 foot 7 and has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes – “suffers from numerous medical conditions that require a doctor’s care,” SAPD says.

Officers say she was last seen on the 1300 block of McCullough wearing a “long camouflage trench coat.”

If you have any information as to Gaztambide-Taylor’s location, contact police at (210)207-7660.