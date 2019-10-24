SAN ANTONIO — It's another sweet reunion at San Antonio International Airport.

A day after we brought you the heartwarming story of a Navy sailor reuniting with his K-9 companion of three years, the police chief of Our Lady of the Lake University was welcomed home by dozens of his friends, family and students.

RELATED: Sailor reunites with his K9 at San Antonio International Airport

RELATED: Watch the heartwarming moment this homeless man is reunited with his dog

Chief Ramon Zertuche has been with the department since 2001. He's also dedicated nearly 30 years of his life to serving our country with the U.S. Marines and Navy.

On Thursday, he came home from his fifth and final deployment.

"It's a blessing to have all my family here. A blessing that I came back, you know, obviously a lot of service members don't come back. But I'm just happy—happy and I'm glad that it's over now," Zertuche said. "I fulfilled my service to my country, so I'm back home."

Zertuche spent the last year in the Middle Eastern country of Bahrain.