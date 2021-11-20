Pleasanton ISD superintendent dies after suffering heart attack last weekend, district says

SAN ANTONIO — Pleasanton ISD Superintendent Matthew Mann passed away on Saturday, district officials say, having continued to experience "complications following a heart attack" last week.
Mann, an Indiana native who attended Adams State University in Colorado, was in the position since March of 2015. He first came to the district in the summer before the 2012-'13 school year, when he was hired to be the principal at Pleasanton High School.
"Dr. Mann was a dynamic leader who made deep connections with the people of PISD and the community," Pleasanton ISD officials said in a Facebook post. "He will be greatly missed by all of us."