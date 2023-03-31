Pig Stand to hold auction as iconic SA diner prepares to close

It's set for Saturday morning outside the diner.

SAN ANTONIO — As it prepares to close its doors after a century of serving hungry San Antonians, the iconic Pig Stand diner will sell pieces of its history to those who want a keepsake.

Th Pig Stand first opened in 1921 as one of the first drive-in restaurants in Texas. But after 102 years of service just north of downtown, Owner Mary Hill – who took over the business in 2007, having worked as a waitress there in the '60s – said recently she knew it was the right time to close.

On Saturday she'll take another step towards that goal by auctioning off the diner's various pieces of pig decor, from porcine statues to porky paintings, joyous pig families to, yes, an assortment of piggy banks.

"I don't think you can put a price on some of this stuff. It's whatever it's going to be worth to the customers or people who come by who want a part of the pig," Hill said. "I hope they give them a good home."

Hill said customers have come in recent days looking to get a pig of their own early amid the rush of customers paying one last visit, an early sign that Saturday's auction will be well-attended.

"One man came looking for his pig," Hill said, shrugging. "I've been here 56 years, (and) he couldn't describe it. I had no idea what that pig looked like!"

Proceeds from the auction, which begins at 9 a.m. and will take place outside the restaurant at Broadway and Casa Blanca, will go to the employees.

