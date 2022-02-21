'Unique study' capturing multiple species of wildlife on camera at Tobin Land Bridge

Since launching their study last April, park naturalists have identified 13 species of aniamls using the multi-use land bridge at Phil Hardberger Park

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly a year after San Antonio's five-year study evaluating wildlife use of the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge at Phil Hardberger park took flight, naturalists are seeing more animals on the natural overpass.

To date, the Natural Areas Division of the Parks and Recreation Department reports 13 species having been captured on camera.

Casey Cowan and Jewell Cozort identified some of the mammals as the Virginia opossum, cottontail rabbit, white-tailed deer, coyote, red shouldered hawk, northern raccoon, rock squirrel, striped skunk and bobcat. The two women are parks naturalists for the city, and call the study "unique" since only two major land bridges exists in the country.

“Jewell and I have a study on the bridge to see if wildlife are using the whole bridge or only part of the bridge," said Cowan, who is also a wildlife biologist. "In order to do that, we have broken the bridge up into three sections and we’ve placed cameras in each section and they capture any movement in front of them."

Every two weeks, Cowan and Cozort walk up trails to the land bridge to check on the cameras, which is about a 45-minute process. Cowan looks to see how many pictures were taken over the 14-day period and how the battery is holding up while Cozort inputs data into a spreadsheet.

“What we will see at the end of the study is if the activity within each section of the bridge is equal," Cowan said. "Then we can assume that animals are using the whole thing and going from one side to another."

The land bridge allows animals another way of getting from one side to the other without trying to cross over the busy stretch of Wurzbach Parkway traffic below.

“Before the bridge, the animals just had these small culverts to cross through underneath Wurzbach Parkway, and not all wildlife use that. This bridge is helping cut back wildlife vehicle collisions which causes millions of dollars every year in damage,” Cowan said.