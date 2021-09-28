Pflugerville family receives $30K in home upgrades from Restoration Builders' Pay It Forward Project

The military family received solar panels, a new roof, gutters and backyard upgrades.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Restoration Builders and Habitat for Humanity Austin surprised a family with upgrades to their home.

It's part of their Pay It Forward Project, where they serve those who've served.

Military member Lamont Jones and his wife, Carrie Jones, walked up to their Pflugerville home expecting a few changes but were surprised with much more.

"So the roof was originally 21 years old," said Restoration Builders Regional Director Melanie Knox. "It needed a lot of love, so we gave them a brand new roof. We also cut through a ridge vent, which maximizes their ventilation. We gave them a whole new gutter system."

The roofing company added solar panels and spiced up the backyard, adding shade and numerous upgrades.

"I said, 'How much we got to pay?" said Jones. "'I know we got to pay some money.' Next thing I know, they said, 'You don't have to pay anything.' I said, 'No, you're joking.'"

But it was no joke – $30,000 worth of work, for free. Now during his time off, the grandpa of five can light up his new fire pit for the family.

"This is like the the hub of the whole family," said Jones.

The home will stay cooler and be more environmentally friendly.

"This family and all of our other customers who have asphalt shingles are able to recycle those shingles, and then we're able to put on environmentally responsible materials," said Susan Betcher.

All of these upgrades will help the family's home of 17 years last even longer.