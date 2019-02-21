SAN ANTONIO — Corpus Christi-bred car dealer Billy Joe McCombs, nicknamed Red because of his noticeable hair, came to San Antonio in 1958. Not long after, he launched a Ford dealership which blossomed into an auto empire, defying his critics.

"I am a winner,” he said. “I will win. And I find a way to win."

That’s clearly evident. He eventually started more than 50 auto dealerships nationwide, a feat that resulted in his induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame with its Distinguished Service Citation—the most prestigious award in the industry.

McCombs's trick to selling cars? Knowing that everybody wants something newer, he says; even the guy who just bought one.

"So even though he's got a new car,” he said, “he really would like to have a bigger one, a faster one or whatever. So you've got a built-in market."

Ten years after moving to San Antonio, McCombs got the Ford Motor Company to build a pavilion at San Antonio's World's Fair. It was a coup that helped put San Antonio on a world stage in 1968.

Five years after that, McCombs again bolstered the image of the Alamo City by bringing a Dallas NBA team to town and re-naming it the San Antonio Spurs. The rest is history, a legacy speckled with the gold of five eventual NBA Championships.

"I think Red's most enduring accomplishment for San Antonio is the vision to bring professional sports here,” former Mayor Henry Cisneros said. “He insisted that basketball would work in San Antonio.”

McCombs agrees that it’s his crowning achievement.

"Well, I'm by far the most proud of the Spurs because the Spurs got San Antonio identified,” he said.

The Spurs were only one of his landmark deals. He also bought the Denver Nuggets and partnered on the ownership of a Kentucky horse farm.

In 1972, McCombs cofounded ClearChannel Communications in San Antonio, which grew to 1,200 radio stations and 41 TV stations with outdoor advertising in 60 countries across six continents. It later made him a billionaire

He's also a self-avowed alcoholic who nearly died in 1975.

"I was in a terrible situation with that... and almost died,” he said.

He hasn't had a drink since, and instead found other ways to prosper and bring prosperity. In 1998, he bought the Minnesota Vikings for $250 million, leading to speculation that he might move the team to San Antonio.

Philanthropy has been a major emphasis for McCombs, as well. In 2005, he donated $30 million to a Houston hospital and another $50 million to UT-Austin, which renamed its business school after him.

"Well I think that's what it's all about,” he says. “I think God intends us to help those who have less.”

And those who know him best say he might have done even more, if he'd chosen another path.

“Red might've become Governor, I think. Without a doubt U.S. senator and maybe even president of the U.S. He's that smart, he's that hard-working, he's that persuasive,” Cisneros said. “Red can do anything."

At 91, McCombs still looks to the future of the city.

"At least four national companies will move here in the next 24 months,” he says, although he refuses to name them.

Regarding the NFL, he still predicts the league will one day come to San Antonio.

"It'll be a San Antonio team,” he said. “How soon? That I don't know. But we'll get it done, yes. We’ll cut a deal.”

He's an entrepreneur like none other; a visionary, a promotor and a generous donor. There's almost too many ways to count as to why Red McCombs is another one of the people who make San Antonio great.