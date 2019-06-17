SAN ANTONIO — A first of its kind cycling shop has opened in San Antonio and it is geared towards people with disabilities.

Pedal Guerrero, located on the northwest side, says it believes there is a perfect Bike for everyone. Because so many people with disabilities are sedentary, it can often lead to more health problems.

The store, which is located at 3700 Fredericksburg Road Suite 101, will also be a place where other recumbent riders can teach and mentor others as well.

