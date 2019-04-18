SAN ANTONIO — It was an emotional Wednesday night in Pearsall, where a nearly-three-hour-long vigil was held to honor a high school senior killed in a car crash that very morning.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety spent hours investigating the accident in Frio County, which occurred in the early-morning hours of Wednesday between Dilley and Big Wells.

According to the school district, the student killed is Rossi Rodriguez. She was an honor student that was deeply involved in the community, a 17-year-old who touched the hearts of many around here, including Pearsall High School Principal Sharon Neumann.

"I will remember her for being the kindest person, with a beautiful smile," Neumann said.

DPS troopers said that, for some unknown reason, Rodriguez crossed over the lane and hit a truck driving the opposite direction. The teen died at the scene.

The other driver, who is 44 years old, was seriously injured and is being treated at a San Antonio hospital.

"Today, we gave out a lot of hugs, and there were a lot of tears," Neumann said.

The young girl was a cheerleader, honor roll student and athlete. KENS 5 spoke to Rodriguez in December, when she was helping to organize a blood drive for a 6-year-old cancer patient.

"It puts you back into reality to be grateful for everyday, because there's someone going through worse things than you," Rodriguez said at the time.

The community packed the high school gym Wednesday night to reflect and to remember the teen who won't be forgotten.

"We just ask for prayers from everyone," Neumann said. "We are in a deep loss right now."

The principal said they had counselors on hand from the school district as well as neighboring schools. She said different churches in the community have also stepped up to help show support for the students, faculty and staff.

Rodriguez was set to graduate in May, a whole year early. Her classmates and peers are already planning to make special arrangements at graduation to honor the student.