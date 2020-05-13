SAN ANTONIO — A few days after his Mother's Day initiative to raise money for a San Antonio women and childrens' shelter, Spurs guard Patty Mills revealed how much was raised: Nearly $104,000.

The effort involved several local coffee shops and their patrons' support, with Mills doubling the revenue that they made over the course of seven hours on Sunday. The beneficiary of Mills's charitable endeavor is the Battered Women and Childrens' Shelter, which is continuing to operate at a time when officials have said domestic violence reports are on the rise.

Mills took to Twitter to share the news of the initiative's success, writing, "Thank you to everyone who gave $10, $100 or even $1 to our local businesses - and ultimately, FVPS - Battered Women and Childrens' Shelter."

