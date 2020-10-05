SAN ANTONIO — Nearly two months after suspending public mass services in all its parishes, the Archdiocese of San Antonio says it will soon announce when weekend services will resume—and it'll do so in theatrical fashion.

Officials with the archdiocese say Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller will announce the update at 2 p.m. Monday at Stinson Field before taking to the skies in a World War II-era aircraft to "bless the city from the skies" amid the ongoing pandemic.

The archdiocese is dubbing the flight "Mission: Hope," and it's expected to last about two hours. It's being planned in collaboration with the Tex Hill Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, officials say,