SAN ANTONIO — There is brand new video which shows a fire burning through two west side homes. One of the families, left with nothing, is getting an outpouring of support.

A loud noise startled Raymond Guadiano and his wife. He said moments later his house, that he helped build, was up in flames.

"It was a big boom," he said. When we heard the boom, we were still asleep."

The Navy veteran turned 91 years old on the day of the fire. He got out safely with his 89-year-old wife. But, the home where they raised their seven children is now gone.

Steve Guadiano is one of the kids. "They are in fairly good health and support each other," he said. He fought fires for more than 30 years as a San Antonio firefighter. He just retired.

"I often thought probably the dumbest thing a firefighter or a paramedic could say is, 'I didn't think it could happen to me,'" he said. "And it did."

J.R. Gonzalez and the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association are helping the Guadiano family. "It is my job," Gonzalez said. "It is what I do. I help them out in their time of need."

Gonzalez brought over food. He also gave words of strength to the couple who are grateful they made out alive with their Bible and some family photos. Gonzalez even shared a tear with them. "They thank God for getting out," he said.

The couple has to start all over, and one thing is for sure, they are not doing it alone.

Guadiano Family

"My dad has always been and taught that we are the assistance when someone is in need," Steve said. "The devastation at this time, any help would be appreciated."

