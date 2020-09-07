'We know November's coming': Elections officials maximizing safety for those voting in primary runoff

Some election workers opted out of working after the recent spike in novel coronavirus cases, but the elections department has adjusted.

SAN ANTONIO — Polls began to open for the Texas primary runoff as the state's coronavirus situation continues to worsen, which made several election workers in Bexar County decide against working.

“A lot of our officials watched the COVID numbers spike through the roof and they just got a little bit nervous,” said Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen. “They said they were just going to sit this one out, which we fully and totally understand, and respect them for.”

She said many of the people who work elections fall into groups who are at high-risk of contracting the virus.

“Our cadre of fantastic elections officials qualify into that more vulnerable population for the COVID, when they speak to anyone over 65,” she said. “So that’s the group and we absolutely must protect them. They are the backbone of this democracy.”

The county elections department put out a call to the parties and clerks to sure up their numbers before election day.

“Everybody responded, the parties responded, and so we are now a go for election day next Tuesday," Callanen said.

The spike in cases has not kept people from coming out and voting.

“It’s been very, very good. We’re having a higher than expected turnout, and everyone’s staying safe.” Callanen said.

Elections workers have utilized social distancing markers, plexiglass barriers and personal protective equipment for election. Meanwhile, voters can choose between a glove or sanitized pencil to work the voting machines without coming into direct contact with them.

Callanen said that going through this now, during a runoff, is going to help them be better prepared for the fall when the general election comes around.