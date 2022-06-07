P. Terry's partners with San Antonio organization supporting people with special needs

On June 11, all profits from area locations will be donated to Mission Road Ministries, which focuses on people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

SAN ANTONIO — For their next Giving Back Day, P. Terry's Burger Stand is partnering with a San Antonio organization that helps people with special needs.

On Saturday, June 11, all San Antonio and New Braunfels locations of the burger chain will donate their profits to Mission Road Ministries, which focuses on helping members of the community with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

"P. Terry’s chose Mission Road because they offer a safe space for adults and children with IDD to obtain residential, day activity, and vocational services," P. Terry's announced in a press release. "Mission Road has proudly served the San Antonio community for over 75 years. They plan to continue to aid the IDD community of San Antonio by focusing on potential, not limitations."

“The people in our care, people living with IDD, are especially eager to get out and be included again in community activities,” said Toby Summers, CEO of Mission Road Ministries. “The proceeds from Giving Back Day will help us send our folks to the zoo, museums, festivals and more – and grab a burger while they’re out! Being actively included in the community is critical for children and adults with special needs.”