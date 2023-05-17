Ozone alert issued for Thursday in San Antonio

Here's what Alamo City residents can do to reduce air pollution.

SAN ANTONIO — State environment officials have issued the first Ozone Action Day of 2023 for San Antonio, saying high levels of air pollution are possible Thursday due to current atmospheric conditions.

Young children, older adults and anyone with respiratory issues may be affected if they're outside for a prolonged period of time. And the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is "strongly encouraging" that residents who have asthma or difficulty breathing stay indoors.

San Antonians can help reduce ozone pollution in the air with the following tips provided by Metro Health.

Waiting to refuel cars and trucks until after 6 p.m.

Going inside restaurants instead of using the drive-thru.

Turning vehicles off instead of leaving them idling.

Setting thermostats two to seven degrees higher between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., preferably at 78 degrees.

Carpooling or using public transit.

Combining family errands to reduce trips and vehicle mileage.

Don't use gas-powered lawn equipment.

Work from home, if possible.

The Environmental Protection Agency said just last fall that Bexar County's air quality was continuing to worsen, and TCEQ officials said at the time they would work to come up with a plan to bring the local air quality up to par.

