SAN ANTONIO — The homeowner of a more-than-a-century-old house in the King William Historic District was asleep when a massive tree came tumbling down on top of the home that's more than a century old.

Lisa Lynde, with the King William Association, said a woman who lives inside was asleep when the tree came crashing down on Wickes Street.

"Her neighbor was able to get her out," she said. "And her pets."

KENS 5 spoke to the homeowner, but she didn't want to go on camera. She is safe and sound along with her two turtles, having lived there for nearly 30 years.

"The roof," Lynde said. "There is a hole in the roof. The side is coming up across on the other side of the house. If you look through the attic vents you can actually see daylight."

Lynde isn't sure why the tree fell, but said old age may be to blame. The city has posted a sign deeming the 102-year-old house unsafe. The homeowner and neighbors fear it may not be salvageable and it could be torn down.

"It is easy to just say it is beyond repair," Lynde said. "There is so much time and energy invested even in construction of these homes. The right thing to do is to rebuild it and to save it."

City engineers will visit the home in the next couple of days to determine if the home can indeed be repaired.

Meanwhile, neighbors have been calling up Councilman Roberto Trevino to make sure it isn't demolished. He said he is aware of the situation.

