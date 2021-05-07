'It could've been much worse': Police looking for person responsible in seemingly random shooting of 3-year-old girl

The girl's mother said the bullet didn't do more than graze her, but said the situation easily could've been much worse.

SAN ANTONIO — Choosing to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation, an east-side mother says she woke up to the sound of gunshots early Friday morning. She says what she saw afterward will keep her up at night for a long time to come.

“We just heard a couple of shots the first time, and I ran into the living room. I look and there’s just blood everywhere,” the mother said.

Her 3-year-old daughter was shot while she slept. Scene video from the Rosemont at Highland Park apartment complex on Rigsby Street shows the window the bullets entered through.

“I see it’s coming from her foot. So, I started panicking and just called 9-1-1 and everyone just ran to my room,” the mom said.

Thankfully, the mother says the bullet did nothing more than graze her daughter.

Officials with San Antonio Police say the shooter was outside around 1 a.m. Friday morning, and began shooting towards their building. The say they don’t if the shooter was driving, walking by or on another balcony.

They also say no shell casings were found.

“There’s always people shooting randomly. So it's probably people acting dumb and don’t know who they are going to hurt,” the mom said.

Now the search is on for the person who did it. The mother says there were three other people inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting, but thankfully nobody else was hurt.