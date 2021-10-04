New organization plans to protect and support Asian Americans in San Antonio

A rise in anti-Asian American crimes during the pandemic has spurred a new movement to combat racism in the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — Since the pandemic started, there have been many incidents of Asian Americans being attacked, threatened and blamed for the coronavirus—that includes incidents in Texas.

Myra Dumapias is the lead community organizer for Asian Americans and Pacific Islands for Justice in San Antonio, a new organization formed in October. Dumapias said they were fueled by the need to speak up about racism.

"I have experienced different types of microaggressions," Dumapias said. "Racism affects all Black, indigenous (and) people of color, including Asians."

Asian Americans were targeted in nearly 3,800 hate incidents in the past year, according to a report released by Stop AAPI Hate. The report shows Texas was ranked fourth highest in the U.S., with 103 cases.

Last month, the San Antonio Asian-owned restaurant Noodle Tree was tagged with anti-Asian phrases.

In Dallas, a Stars employee was fired for writing a message on the Nextdoor app that promoted violence against Chinese people.

And in Midland, an Asian American family was stabbed at a Sam's Club, leaving a father and his two sons hospitalized. The FBI confirmed it was a hate crime, saying the suspect thought the family was Chinese and infecting people with coronavirus.

"I have a father in his 80s and I worry about him going out alone," Dumapias said.

Dumapias said seniors are the most at risk. The first AAPIs for Justice is aimed at protecting them.

"We're hoping to provide personal safety devices, personal alarms to Asian elderly who would otherwise be more vulnerable," Dumapias said.

A personal safety alarm is a small, hand-held electronic device. If a person is in trouble, they can activate is by pressing a button or putting a tag that sets off a siren. It's used to attract attention and scare off an attacker.

Dumapias said their goal is $2,000 to buy 200 devices. She said pledges from several businesses have come in for about $1,500. Their GoFundMe has also raised more than $300 in donations.

She added several hate incidents often go unreported for fear of retaliation. Her organization has created a survey to track these incidents where victims can choose to remain anonymous.

"For a safe way for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to discretely report events and microaggressions and different forms of racism that they've experienced in San Antonio," Dumapias said.

She said the data they collect will be used to help develop support for the Asian American community. Dumapias said these are their first steps toward creating a safer city where all feel welcome.

"For some people, this is just a news topic that will come and go," Dumapias said. "But for Asian Americans, we remain Asian. After you patronize the business and things seem to settle down, we remain Asian for the rest of our lives."