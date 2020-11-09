Operation Morale Boost collecting snacks, notes for law enforcement officers

SAN ANTONIO — Operation Morale Boost is collecting to-go snacks and notes of encouragement for officers in the Boerne and Comal county areas. To get involved with stuffing and delivering bags, email Crystal Bondanza at operationmoraleboost@gmail.com.
To order items and have them shipped directly to organizers, click here:
You can leave a note of encouragement in one of the bags placed at the following locations:
BOERNE AREA
- Black Rifle Coffee Company
- Sauced
- Snowflake Donuts
COMAL COUNTY AREA
- Das Nutrition Haus
- Freiheit Country Store
- Naegelin's Bakery
- 2Tarts