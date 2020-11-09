Operation Morale Boost collecting snacks, notes for law enforcement officers

Morale bags will include snacks they can eat on the go, information about mental health and retreats, and notes of encouragement.

SAN ANTONIO — Operation Morale Boost is collecting to-go snacks and notes of encouragement for officers in the Boerne and Comal county areas. To get involved with stuffing and delivering bags, email Crystal Bondanza at operationmoraleboost@gmail.com.

To order items and have them shipped directly to organizers, click here:

You can leave a note of encouragement in one of the bags placed at the following locations:

BOERNE AREA

Black Rifle Coffee Company

Sauced

Snowflake Donuts

COMAL COUNTY AREA