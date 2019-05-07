SAN ANTONIO — Just over a year after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a baby’s body inside a trunk during a west San Antonio drug raid – a year that has provided little clarity on the child’s identity – BCSO officials have now provided a name.

Authorities confirmed the identity of the victim to KENS 5 as 3-month-old Devin Stripling. Last July, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Stripling’s body was found “completely dried out, completely desiccated” inside the Bronco Lane home, a gruesome discovery of child remains in such a state that not even the gender could be immediately determined.

As recently as February, Salazar said the investigation might have some leads.

“We believe we might know who the baby is, and we might know some circumstances surrounding their death,” he said at the time.