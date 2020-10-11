One year ago today, Meagan Gonzales was last seen alive. Here is where her case stands.

"Being without my daughter...it's just something I never expected," said Eddie Gonzales, Meagan's father.

SAN ANTONIO — Fresh flowers placed on a grave at San Fernando Cemetery #2 are a telling sign that someone was here.

And that someone was missing Meagan Gonzales.

"It's just depressing (and) hard. Being without my daughter, it's just something I never expected," said Eddie Gonzales, Meagan's father.

For Eddie, visiting his daughter at a cemetery was never part of the plan. Last fall, Meagan was just 20 years old and still enjoying the company of her father.



"Smiling with her going to the mall," he said, via FaceTime, as recalled what he missed the most.



But those memories took a tragic turn. A year ago, Eddie was sitting at his kitchen table and trying to figure out where his daughter had disappeared to.

Three weeks later, her burned body would be found in a field in southwest Bexar County. But who killed her remains a mystery.



"I was hoping we would have justice by now," Eddie said. "It just hasn't gotten anywhere."



No arrests have been made, and San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

It's an incentive Eddie hopes someone takes, as he marks this anniversary with a piece of advice to all parents.



"Love them and care about them because you never know when's the next time you'll see them," he said.

"You just never know."