San Antonio family happy to have their infant girl back home safe

The 1-year-old had been missing for a few days.

SAN ANTONIO — It was a reunion that couldn’t have come any quicker for Rachel Mata.

“We were very afraid, we were very scared," she said. "You don’t even know how excited and relieved we are. It’s just so overwhelming."

Mata is the grandmother and legal guardian of 1-year old Atarah Mata, who, prior to Sunday afternoon, had been missing for three days. Rachel said the girl's mother, Kimberly Mata, took her and disappeared.

Both were considered endangered when authorities say they disappeared near the intersection of Commerce Street and Zarzamora Road last week.

“We got a lot of people involved looking for them. I was working on it 24/7,” Rachel Mata said.

The grandparents tell us Child Protective Services was able to reach Kimberly and get her to return home. Rachel Mata says that, now that Atarah is home, they’re working on getting full custody.

“We have our attorneys in place, we have CPS in place. We’re going to prevent this from ever happening again,” she said.

Rachel's message to the community and everyone who helped bring her home is one of thanks.