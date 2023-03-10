Steven Kapchinskie is the third in his family to own Martin's Place which has been in Bryan-College Station since 1925.

BRYAN, Texas — Martin's Place has been a barbecue restaurant in Bryan, Texas since 1925. The restaurant has existed through the Great Depression, World War II, the 2008 recession, and more recently, the COVID-19 Pandemic.

More recently, Bryan citizens have raised awareness about phone lines that were cut on the S. College Avenue area last week which impacted several businesses in the area. The owner of Martin's Place said this affected their phone connections for online orders and even their payment options for customers who walked through their doors.

Chuck Konderla, a Brazos County Commissioner, said that he raised awareness about the impact on Martin's Place last week.

"I got 200 people between her and my posts sharing and look it's not even peak hour and they've got customers lining up," said Konderla.

Martin Kapchinskie founded the restaurant after he moved his family from Marlin to Bryan. Around the time of the 1970s, Martin's grandson, Steven, became the owner of the restaurant after his father. He said he started cooking barbecue with his father as early as the age of 12.

"I cook over the coals... It's just the way it's been done," said Kapchinskie.

Since the historic landmark opened in 1925, customers have continued to come to their facility to get a taste of the barbecue that's existed in Bryan for nearly a century.

"We get brisket and ribs, add on sausage, house potatoes, beans," said Pamela Bennett, a customer at the restaurant.

Kapchinskie said with all of the setbacks they've faced over the years, he's never considered closing his doors permanently. Now he hopes to bring the restaurant to its 100-year mark in 2025.