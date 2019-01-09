ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa says a vigil for the victims of the Midland Odessa shooting is being set up.

The vigil will be set up at the Ector County Annex at 1010 E. 28th Street.

The vigil is private for those who lost families during the shooting.

We will have more information on how to help the victims shortly.

