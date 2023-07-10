Octoberfest set for Sunday in Lytle

The St. Andrews church festival will have fun for the whole family, including food, beer, craft booths, live music, and a raffle with $20,000 in prizes.

St. Andrew Catholic Church in Lytle is getting ready to welcome about 5,000 people to the church grounds for their annual Octoberfest.

The event is the church's largest fundraising event of the year. The event features fun for the whole family including, food, beer, craft booths, live music, and a raffle with $20,000 in prizes.

Father Varghese Antony says the event is more than just a church festival, it's about brining the community together to rejoice and celebrate.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.

This years musical lineup will include David Marez, Jaime De-Anda, LaDezz, Los Escorpiones, and Cheyenne Saenz.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5.00 each, with a top prize of a BBQ Pit worth nearly $9,000. There will also be many cash prizes including a $3,000 prize.

The money raised by the event will help the church with expansion plans. They invite everyone to come out to celebrate.