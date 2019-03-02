SAN ANTONIO — Two nights after a colony of bats interrupted play between the Spurs and Nets at the AT&T Center, another winged visitor stopped by in the first quarter of Saturday night's game.

But this time, The Coyote was ready. As the refs stopped play on the court, San Antonio's mascot, decked out once again in Batman gear, dashed onto the court and made a swipe with his net for the bat.

He missed in a valiant effort, but it wasn't his final one. He quickly scrambled up and dove again for the bat, this time catching it! Arena staff carried it off before play resumed.

Well done, Coyote. We always believed in you.