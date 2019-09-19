SAN ANTONIO — A group of neighbors in northeast San Antonio are voicing their concerns that a homeless camp is causing chaos in their community.

Elizabeth Whitten has lived at the Legacy on O’Connor Road Apartments for the last three years, and said a homeless camp has been set up behind her apartments.

“When I first moved here, it wasn’t that bad,” Whitten said.

The 73-year-old said many of her neighbors are afraid to speak out about the homeless people who she alleges are terrorizing their community.

“All of these people are mostly in wheelchairs, they can’t be defending themselves,” Whitten said.

She said her complex put up a fence separating the vacant lot where she’s seen people living in the homeless camp. However, she said the camp's denizens are still harassing the elderly residents in her complex.

Whitten said her neighbors walk to the nearby grocery store and other businesses, and said the homeless people confront the elderly asking for money or cigarettes.

“Now you don't feel safe," she said. "You don't know when somebody is gonna come up to you and grab your billfold and take off running."

Just a few blocks away, Doug Brown said there’s a homeless camp set up in the vacant lot behind his home off Nacodoches Road.

Brown said the issue has gotten much worse in the last year.

“One lady came up one night at midnight and knocked on the fence, saying that she had poison ivy and asking for medication,” he said.

But this week, Brown feared for his life and his property. He said around 1 p.m. on Monday, a fire broke out in the vacant lot, and the blaze was just inches away from reaching from his back fence.

“I came outside and then the whole field just started smoking and the ash (was) coming down,” Brown said. “I was up here with the water hose while the flames and the smoke and all the ash were falling into the yard.”

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed they responded to the call Monday, adding the fire was possibly set by the homeless cooking in the vacant lot.

San Antonio Police said they haven’t received any calls to the area, and just learned of the issues on Tuesday. However, Brown said he’s spoken with a San Antonio Fear Free Environment officer, and police have responded to the area multiple times.

“We actually had the police out here probably on three separate occasions already dealing with these homeless and the drug addicts,” he said.

Police said they are working with residents and will be monitoring the area closely. Brown said he just wants the city to step in and help.

“We’re having to sit here and deal with the problems,” he said.

KENS 5 reached out to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry, whose spokesperson said has been working on a solution since last year. According to his office, Perry “advocated for a Homeless Outreach Coordinator position that would serve the District 10 area.”

A social worker was hired to fill that position and has since been working with San Antonio Police to find and identify homeless in the area, assess their needs and connect them with services.

According to Perry’s office, the social worker works out of the SAPD North Substation, and the team has plans to conduct further outreach to the homeless camps, providing hygiene kits and water, and build rapport with the homeless population.

They also said the Department of Health Services also had created a partnership with the Bexar County Mental Health sector of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to help with transportation and other homeless outreach efforts.

Brown, however, feels more needs to be done to address the problem.

“We could have lost everything that we own, including our pets," he said."I mean, that's the scary part; if I wasn't here, what would have happened?”