SAN ANTONIO — As the St. Mark's Episcopal Church community continues to work through recovering from a scaffolding collapse that damaged part of the building earlier his month, church officials say Sunday worship services will go on as scheduled.

However, "weekday programming is still suspended" next week, according to Reverend Beth Knowlton, who added that efforts to patch up the building after strong winds on the evening of Sept. 19 blew scaffolding onto the church have "focused on sealing the building to prevent future damage."

Most of the impact to the bulding from the incident manifested in water damage from the stormy evening. Three people sustained non-serious injuries when the scaffolding came down in downtown San Antonio.

"There is a spirit of optimism and grace that has undergirded the entire community's response," Knowlton said.

Sunday services will be held, as usual, at 7:45, 9 and 11:15 a.m.