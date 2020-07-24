Nonprofits that rely on Wurstfest left looking for other fundraising options

For festival fans, the wait has been extended. For local organizations, the impact is much greater.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — You can cross Wurstfest off your calendar for 2020.

The festival was scheduled to start on Nov. 5, but the event's Board of Directors made the decision to cancel Thursday.

Wurstfest President Randy Rust said this is the first time the event has been canceled in its 60-year history.

"When we looked at how festival operations would have to change to prioritize safety, plus the related operational restrictions, we just didn't feel we would be able to provide the Wurstfest experience we are known for," Rust said.

Ken Lowery is the executive director of the Comal County Senior Citizen's Foundation, one of nearly two dozen nonprofits that meet part or all of their fundraising goals during the 10 days of Wurstfest.

With novel coronavirus cases on the rise, Lowery said he believes Wurstfest officials made the right call.

"It was more or less expected," Lowery said. "But I truly support the decision."

It's a bittersweet announcement, however, since Wurstfest is the foundation's largest fundraiser of the year; Lowery said it brings in about $60,000.

The money goes toward the organization's Meals on Wheels program, which as been busier than ever. Lowery said they're serving 400 more meals a month than usual because of the pandemic.

"We're delivering over 11,000 meals a week in the four counties we represent to homebound seniors," Lowery said.

Lowery said they're already looking at ways to make up that money. So far, they're thinking of doing online raffles and authentic German dinners.

"We have a lot of generous heart out there that are continuing to contribute," Lowery said. "We're one of the lucky ones."

Tara Roussett is the CEO of Saint Jude's Ranch for Children. She said they, too, understand the reasoning behind the cancelation. But this is yet another event canceled in 2020 that they rely on for support.

"Now, more than ever, we need the community to financially support us so that we can continue our mission to offer healing and hope to children and families affected by abuse, abandonment or neglect," Roussett said.

Carl Plant, president of the Comal County Junior Livestock Association, said the money they raise during Wursfest goes toward their auction committee, which bids extra money toward each child's animal to ensure a fair price for their hard work.

"You've got to do what you've got to do," Plant said. "We understand why it had to be canceled."

Plant said they are also looking at new ways to meet their fundraising goal.

Wurstfest officials don't plan on letting the nonprofits that rely on them go it alone. They plan to announce fundraising efforts to help support them in the coming weeks.