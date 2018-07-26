The kids don't want to hear this, but summer will wind down quickly with the start of school for most local districts less than a month away. Buying those back to school supplies gets more expensive every year.

It may still be July but for some kids in San Antonio, they head back to class on August 13, and thanks to the Alamo Area Council of Governments and over a dozen other agencies, for 135 families with 375 kids, filling those backpacks with supplies will be a little easier.

"Grandparents who may be in their years of retirement or are planning those kinds of things, so to now take on children on a limited income is difficult, so that can be a challenge to purchase things they need," said Dianne Teran, AACOG's caregiver services coordinator.

Maria Martinez is a grandmother raising three grandkids on her own, so she knows about putting another set of kids through school.

"My husband passed a year ago so it's only my Social Security for these three kids," she said.

But thanks to the National Family Caregivers Support Program, she's getting a $90 voucher for each child to stock up on supplies. Martinez added,

"It's a good program for us that don't have that kind of money to buy those things," Martinez added.

"It's going to be my first year going to middle school, so I'm going to be excited about that because there's going to be a lot of different activities I can do," said David, Martinez's 11-year-old grandson.

But with more activities comes the need for more supplies. There's so much for parents and grandparents to purchase like pens, pencils, erasers, notebooks, paper, and headphones to name a few. But one of the big expenses comes because kids grow quickly.

"It's a lot of money to buy all the clothes,” Martinez noted. “I still have a few things from last year, but they don't fit them."

And don't forget about backpacks. The kids got them free thanks to the Village at Incarnate Word. Maria Reyna says it's less expense for them because the kids can use the backpacks for school and for athletics, so it's helpful to have that one less thing to purchase for school supplies.

