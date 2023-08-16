Non-profits weigh in on proposed city budget addressing homelessness

While the rate of people experiencing homelessness rose in 2023, the number of unsheltered homeless decrease by 15.6%, according to the point-in-time count.

SAN ANTONIO — Cleaning up encampments and expanding shelter space are among the major priorities outlined in the proposed city budget to address homelessness across San Antonio.

The city’s $3.7 billion budget for fiscal year 2024 includes $17.4 million to address homelessness.

San Antonians who took part in a city-commissioned survey rated homeless outreach and encampments, streets and affordable housing as top investment needs.

The majority of the proposed dollars, comprised of federal COVID relief funds, would go toward expanding low-barrier shelter projects for the chronically homeless.

“We’re talking about individuals with extensive histories of homelessness, trauma, mental health, substance abuse,” said Nikisha Baker, president and CEO of SAMMinistries.

The hotel-turned-shelter downtown San Antonio has led to 30% of clients securing permanent supportive housing since 2021. Baker stressed there’s a crucial need for more bed space. City officials have not decided on a site to establish another low-barrier shelter.

“Looking to create anywhere from 125 to 175 units of shelter space. Currently our capacity is about 45 individuals,” Baker said.

The city aims to shelter 400 individuals during fiscal year 2024. More than 800 people were listed as unsheltered, according to data from the 2023 point-in-time count completed in January.

The budget also calls for sweeping 700 homeless encampments, hiring more outreach workers and allocating funds for improved solid waste cleanup.

Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM) is a non-profit that provides emergency social services for those in need, often referring people living on the streets to shelters such as Haven for Hope and SAMMinistries downtown shelter.

“When one is going to be cleaned up, we help them gather their items and many times we’re able to get someone into some kind of shelter or off the streets in a way they weren’t willing to do before,” said CAM President and CEO Dawn White-Fosdick.

Katie Vela, executive director of the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless, believes the main focus should be on creating permanent solutions to help the homeless community. She noted homeless encampment cleanups can disrupt trust between the non-profit outreach teams.

“It is a difficult balance between the needs of our neighbors and businesses, and the needs of vulnerable people who are experiencing homelessness. So I think for all of us to focus on the longterm, the housing, the supportive services, that’s where we can all meet those different needs.”

The San Antonio City Council approved more than $30 million for permanent supportive housing projects.