SAN ANTONIO — Bullying is an ever-growing epidemic but one nonprofit is working to change that.

Don't Be A Monster is a nonprofit that works alongside haunted attractions to promote their positive approaches to eliminating bullying.

"Our mission is simple: we work to educate and empower youth to be leaders around diversity, inclusiveness, and show them how to stand up for their friends and peers," the website says.

The nonprofit hosts assemblies between Sept. and Nov. for National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month and the Halloween season.

For more information anti-bullying, visit Don't Be a Monster's website.

